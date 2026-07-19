For A Limited Time, Save On Storage Rent At Calloway Storage

From Calloway Storage
Summer is the perfect time to make more room.
For a limited time, save $20 on 4 weeks of storage rent at Calloway Storage!
Whether you need self storage, climate-controlled storage, or portable storage, we’re here to help with convenient locations and flexible storage solutions across Central Ontario.
Please note: New accounts only. Cannot be combined with another offer. No cash value.
Move in BEFORE August 4th.
Online at https://hubs.la/Q04nFMnX0
Call (705) 375-0777
*This Article Is Sponsored By Calloway Storage