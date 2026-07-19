Harvey’s / Swiss Chalet Midland Steps Up To Support Georgian Bay General Hospital

The Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation is proud to welcome Harvey’s / Swiss Chalet, Midland as a new Business Cares Strategic Partner, thanks to a commitment of $25,000 over five years in support of local health care and the future of Georgian Bay General Hospital.

For owner Ken King, the decision to become a Business Cares Strategic Partner was inspired by a deeply personal experience. During a hospital stay at GBGH in the fall of 2025, King found himself seeing the hospital from a completely different perspective — not as a business owner, but as a patient receiving care.

During his stay, he spent time walking throughout the hospital and was struck by the donor recognition wall in the main lobby. Seeing the names of so many local families, organizations, and business leaders who had invested in the future of healthcare inspired him to do the same.

“When you see how many people have stepped up to support our hospital, it really makes an impression,” says Ken King, owner, Harvey’s / Swiss Chalet Midland. “I found myself thinking, if they can do it, I can do it too. The care I received gave me a new appreciation for what GBGH means to our community, and becoming a Business Cares partner felt like a meaningful way to give back.”

Today, Harvey’s / Swiss Chalet Midland continues to reflect the community values that have guided the business for decades. The restaurant hires locally, fosters a family-oriented culture, and invests in developing future leaders, including General Manager Meghan Stanek, a local resident who has grown with the business and represents its next generation of leadership.

As a Business Cares Strategic Partner, Harvey’s / Swiss Chalet Midland joins the We See You campaign, a community-driven effort to strengthen care at GBGH through investments in equipment, technology, and programs that help ensure patients and families receive the care they need when it matters most.

“Ken’s commitment comes from firsthand experience,” says Robyn Blanchet, key relationships officer, GBGH Foundation. “After experiencing care at GBGH himself, he was inspired not only by the team who cared for him, but by the generosity of the community members and business owners who have chosen to invest in local healthcare. We’re incredibly grateful that he decided to join them and help ensure future patients receive the same excellent care.”

Through Business Cares, Harvey’s / Swiss Chalet Midland joins a growing network of businesses who recognize that investing in health care is an investment in people. Together, these partners are helping ensure GBGH can continue delivering excellent, compassionate care for families across North Simcoe for generations to come.

To learn more about the We See You campaign, visit: http://weseeyougbgh.ca/ or to learn more about Business Cares, visit: https://gbghf.ca/get-involved/business-cares/