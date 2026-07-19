Calling All Canine Champions: Dock Diving Dogs Splash Into Orillia Waterfront Festival!

Ready for some fur‑filled fun at the waterfront? The Orillia & District Chamber of Commerce (ODCC) proudly presents the thrilling Dock Diving Dogs Contest, happening August 8 and 9 as part of the Orillia Waterfront Festival. The contest is presented by Raw North Pet Supplies and sponsored by Pet Valu, Mimi’s Pet Grooming, Dock Links, EZ Dock, and MD Marine.

For over 30 years, the Orillia Waterfront Festival has transformed the Port of Orillia into a lakeside celebration. This year attendees can expect live music, more than 100 vendors and exhibitors, the fan‑favourite Cardboard Boat Race, food trucks, artisan displays, and more. The Waterfront Festival runs from Friday, August 7, until Sunday, August 9, and a full schedule of events can be found at https://www.orillia.com/waterfront-festival.

The Dock Diving Dog contest takes place at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, and at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9. Participants should arrive at least 15 minutes ahead of time and are asked to pre-register online. The link to register is https://business.orillia.com/events/details/dock-diving-dogs-2026-1866?calendarMonth=2026-08-01

The contest will take place at Couchiching Park in the area of the the Federal Dock. All breeds and sizes of dogs are welcome, provided that they are non-aggressive and responsive to commands. There is no fee to participate but all participants must sign a waiver. Dogs must be accompanied by at least one adult per dog and must be leashed at all times other than while jumping. “Stoop and scoop” rules will be enforced and dogs must remain under their handlers control.

Awards will be given for categories such as “Biggest Splash,” “Most Enthusiastic Jumper,” and “Best Rookie Performance.”

The public is invited to attend this adorable event. Spectators can line the dock, cheer, and be part of the fun. Learn more at https://www.orillia.com/events/details/dock-diving-dogs-orillia-waterfront-festival-2025-1759?calendarMonth=2025-08-01.

The Orillia District Chamber of Commerce (ODCC) is a non-profit organization made up of over 500 member businesses serving the City of Orillia, Severn Township, Ramara Township, Oro-Medonte Township and Chippewas of Rama First Nation. The ODCC is committed to providing an integrated voice for a prosperous business community that fosters local economic development and sustainable growth.