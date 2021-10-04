Food Drives In Parry Sound On Saturday A Huge Success

On Saturday October 2, 2021 officers from the West Parry Sound OPP collected food, cash and other items in support of the Parry Sound Food Banks.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sobeys located at 25 Pine Drive and No Frills located at 60 Joseph Street, Parry Sound.

The community stepped up and responded by donating a generous amount of food and over $2,000 in cash.

The team at the food bank said, “This will allow many locals to have a Happy Thanksgiving.”

Thank you to the community for your kindness and generosity.

Amazing kindness and generosity at No Frills in Parry Sound for the Thanksgiving food drive also collecting cash donations until 3 pm

Together we can make a difference. @OPP_NER pic.twitter.com/53Oy3uNPEg — Muskoka411 News (@Muskoka411) October 2, 2021