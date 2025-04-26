Fire At Antler Steakhouse – Deerhurst Resort Main Operations Remain Unaffected

By: Deerhurst Resort

Early Friday morning, emergency services responded to a structure fire at

The Antler Steakhouse, one of Deerhurst Resort’s signature dining venues, located

approximately 1km from the main resort property. We are deeply relieved to confirm that no injuries have been reported and that all Deerhurst Resort team members are safe and accounted for.

We extend our sincere gratitude to the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department, Chief Gary Monahan, and all first responders who acted swiftly and professionally to bring the fire under control.

While The Antler Steakhouse has experienced significant damage and will be closed until

further notice, the main Deerhurst Resort property remains 100% unaffected, and all operations continue as normal. We want to clarify that the fire occurred in a separate building on Deerhurst Highlands Drive, which is part of the resort’s overall property, but not connected to the main resort facilities.

As always, the safety and well-being of our guests, staff, and the local community are our top priority. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We also want to acknowledge that this building housed not only The Antler Steakhouse but also the pro shop for Deerhurst Highlands Golf Course. While the structure has been significantly

damaged, our team is actively implementing contingency plans to ensure that golf operations can continue as planned.

The Deerhurst Highlands Golf Course remains on track to open for the season on May 16,

2025, and alternative arrangements for the pro shop and golfer check-in will be communicated in the coming days. We are committed to delivering the same outstanding golf experience our guests expect, and we thank everyone for their understanding as we work through these unexpected circumstances.