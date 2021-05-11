Fire At A Business On Muskoka Road 169 Tuesday Afternoon

An update to a story we first brought you.

The Muskoka Lakes Fire Department from multiple stations responded to a structure fire at The Smithy on Muskoka Road 169 in Glen Orchard.

Crews got the call for flames in the attic at around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday afternoon. The fire started in the front of the build and and a result. suffered smoke and fire damage. Both the staff and fire department did an excellent job to contain the fire to just $10,000 in damage.

Muskoka Paramedic Services, Bracebridge OPP and Hydro One also attended the scene.There were no injuries reported. The investigation into the cause of the fire appears to be electrical.