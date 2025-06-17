Feel Fine But Still Off? This Canadian Health Platform Might Help You Finally Get Some Answers — Just In Time For Men’s Health Month

June is Men’s Health Month, and with cottage season in full swing, it’s the perfect time to check in not just on your boat or BBQ, but on your body too.

Whether you’re spending weekends on the dock, hitting the trails, or keeping up with a busy summer routine, it’s easy to brush off that feeling that something’s just… a little off. You’re eating better. You’re moving more. Maybe you’re even tracking your sleep with a smartwatch. But what if you could dig a little deeper?

That’s where NiaHealth comes in.

This new Canadian preventative health platform is helping people catch health issues before they become big ones, and it’s designed for real life. Already available across nine provinces, NiaHealth has completed nearly 100,000 biomarker tests covering heart, metabolic, liver, kidney, bone, hormone, and more. Members also get access to specialty tests: VO₂ max, DEXA and gut microbiome add‑ons.

It’s Like a Full-Body Checkup—Without Leaving the Cottage

Here’s how it works:

Book a blood test (at home or a clinic nearby)

A licensed nurse practitioner reviews your results

Get a personalized health report delivered straight to your phone

Receive tailored tips and recommendations you can actually use

No crowded waiting rooms. No rushed appointments. And no late-night panic-Googling of your symptoms.

You Don’t Need to Feel Sick to Discover Something Important

Just ask NiaHealth co-founder and CEO Sameer Dhar. In his early 30s, living an active lifestyle, Sameer felt perfectly fine, but his test results told a different story. He was on track to develop type 2 diabetes. With that insight, he made a few targeted changes and dropped his risk by 300 percent.

That one test set the foundation for NiaHealth’s mission: help Canadians understand what’s really happening inside their bodies, before symptoms show up.

Real Canadians, Real Results

So far, NiaHealth users have uncovered:

90% found something they didn’t know about their health that’s actionable

48% percent were low in vitamin D

30% percent had blood sugar markers linked to prediabetes

47% signs of reduced kidney function

“We’re not here to replace your doctor,” says Sameer Dhar, CEO NiaHealth. “We’re here to help you take control of your health, early, while it still feels like you.” Dhar says, “Every Canadian deserves the peace of mind that comes from knowing, not guessing what’s going on in their body. But lab results alone aren’t enough. NiaHealth combines cutting-edge testing with consults led by expert clinicians who interpret your data and co-create a plan that fits your life. It’s proactive care that’s tech-enabled, human-guided and actually sticks.”

Built for Busy Lives (and Long Weekends)

Memberships start at $299 per year and are often covered through workplace Health Spending Accounts. Soon, NiaHealth will sync with Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin, and Oura Ring, so your sleep, stress, and activity data can be part of your full health picture.

Why Men’s Health Month Is a Great Time to Start

This month is all about encouraging men to take their health seriously, not just when something goes wrong, but before it ever gets to that point.

So, if you’ve been meaning to get checked out but life keeps getting in the way, consider this your nudge. It’s never been easier to get a clear read on your health and start making smarter choices with zero hassle.

Bottom Line: Feel Like Yourself, Longer

“At NiaHealth, we’re giving people the power to understand their health early and take action that lasts,” says Tanya ter Keurs, NP, co-founder, and Clinical Director. “You don’t need to wait for something to feel wrong to start doing something right.”

This isn’t about being perfect. It’s about feeling good, staying active, and making informed decisions, whether you’re at the gym, in the office, or kicking back in Muskoka.