Fatal Snow Machine Collision Claims The Life Of Utterson Resident

On Saturday January 29, 2022 at just after 11 a.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP with the assistance of the Burks Falls Fire Department and Parry Sound Emergency Medical Service (EMS), responded to a single motorized snow vehicle (MSV) collision on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail D123 in Armour Township.

The OPP investigation determined that the operator, George Guppy, 57 years-of-age of Utterson Ontario, was ejected from the MSV, struck a tree and shortly after was pronounced deceased at the scene by the coroner.

Assisting in the investigation are the OPP Reconstructionist and Technical Collision Investigator (TCI). The OFSC trail D123 was closed in both directions for several hours.