Fatal Collision On Hwy. 69 Claims The Life Of Sudbury Resident

One person has died as a result of a single motor vehicle collision.

On November 28, 2023, shortly before 12:00 a.m., members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Parry Sound District Paramedics and Britt Fire Department responded to a collision on Highway 69 north of the Magnetawan River bridge.

A 65-year-old driver from Sudbury, Ontario was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name of the driver was not released.

The investigation is on-going with the assistance of the OPP’s North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) Team, The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) and Reconstructionist.

The Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario – Ontario Forensic pathology Service (OCCO-OFPS) is assisting, and a post-mortem examination will take place later.

Highway 69 was closed in both directions for several hours but has since re-opened.