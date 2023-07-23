Fatal Collision On Hwy. 11 In Severn Township

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision in Severn Township that left one person deceased.

On July 22, 2023, just before 11:00 p.m., Orillia OPP and emergency crews responded to reports of a collision on Highway 11 in Severn Township. Upon arrival, a minibus was located stopped on the shoulder of the highway and a male was located a short distance away with life-threatening injuries. Orillia OPP and emergency crews performed lifesaving measures. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The initial investigation revealed the deceased was an occupant on the minibus and fell out of the moving vehicle, which struck him resulting in fatal injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team along with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario (OCCO) are assisting with the investigation.

Highway 11 southbound between New Brailey Road and Ego Road was closed for several hours and has since been reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 705-325-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.

