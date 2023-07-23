Children’s Miracle Network Spring Campaign With Walmart Canada Raises $7.8M To Support Children’s Hospitals Across Canada

Children’s Miracle Network has completed another successful spring fundraising campaign with Walmart Canada, contributing $7.8 million in support of Canada’s kids, families, and their local children’s hospitals. This year’s campaign ran from May 11 to June 4.

The generosity and incredible commitment of Walmart’s associates and customers will support children’s hospitals’ areas of greatest need, including revolutionizing treatment and care through research and providing lifesaving equipment and specialized healing environments. To kick-start this year’s campaign, Walmart made their own $1 million donation.

Walmart Canada has partnered with Children’s Miracle Network for more than 29 years. Donations made by Walmart associates and customers stay local to support the children’s hospital in their community. Just recently, Walmart Canada achieved a monumental milestone of raising and donating more than $200 million to Children’s Miracle Network.

“Walmart Canada is an incredible supporter of children’s health,” said Adam Starkman, President and CEO of Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations. “For almost 30 years, they have supported Children’s Miracle Network for a very important reason. Walmart Canada knows that their associates and customers care about the health and well-being of Canada’s kids and their families who live in their local communities and who are served by children’s hospitals across Canada.”

“Walmart associates and customers hold a special place in their hearts for Children’s Miracle Network and the incredible work they do supporting children’s health,” said Rob Nicol, Vice President Communications and Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada. “For 29 years strong, we’ve been supporting children’s hospitals and we want to thank everyone who participated in this year’s campaign for their generosity and for another successful campaign.”

This year’s campaign theme was “Your Support Matters to Me” and featured kids who have been patients of the 13 children’s hospitals in Canada that are supported by Children’s Miracle Network. Kids like Harper, this year’s SickKids Champion, who in July of 2022 received a heart transplant at the age of five. Today, Harper is in school and thriving. For Harper, one thing donor support helped provide was a child-centred healing environment that made her long months in the hospital a little less daunting. The support of corporate partners like Walmart helps ensure that kids like Harper receive the right care at the right time. To learn more about Harper’s story, please click here.

Learn more about Walmart Canada’s support of Children’s Miracle Network here.