Almaguin Highlands OPP along with the Parry Sound Emergency Medical Service (EMS) investigated a single vehicle collision on Forestry Road (Wed Oct 13, 2021 at 2:45 pm).

The driver, Ronald Loxton, 68 years-of -age of Balantyne Township (TWP) was driving south on Forestry Road when he lost control of a utility task vehicle (UTV) and drove in to the west ditch.

The vehicle rolled and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem is scheduled and police are continuing to investigate.