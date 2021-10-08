Egg Farmers Of Canada Celebrates 25 Years Of World Egg Day

Today is the 25th anniversary of World Egg Day. To celebrate, Egg Farmers of Canada is shining a spotlight on the humble egg and the over 1,200 Canadian egg farmers coast to coast who work hard to produce them year-round, while contributing to the vibrancy of their local communities.

To mark the day, Egg Farmers of Canada has created a fun and educational animation , giving us all a taste of Canadian egg farmers’ dedication to agricultural sustainability as well as their support of their local communities and their commitment to producing enough eggs to meet Canadian demand, all topped off with a few fun egg facts. Egg Farmers of Canada has also partnered with Canadian chefs and culinary influencers this World Egg Day to encourage everyone to take their taste buds on a journey with globally-inspired recipes that showcase the versatility of eggs.

Canadians’ hunger for eggs remains strong. Over the last 14 years, Canada’s egg sector has seen per capita egg consumption increase by nearly 40%. To match that demand, Canadian egg farmers produce over 9 billion fresh, local, high-quality eggs, year round.

“Eggs are a staple in kitchens all across the country, and thanks to our dedicated farmers, and the system of supply management, we always have a steady supply of fresh, local, high-quality eggs to meet Canadians’ needs”, says Roger Pelissero, Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada. “Not only that, we recognize the significant contributions egg farmers make to Canadian society and to our nations’ food system, which is why this World Egg Day we’re celebrating their ongoing commitment and support.”

Click HERE to watch the video and click HERE to try your hand at one of these globally-inspired World Egg Day recipes, from some of Canada’s best-known chefs and culinary influencers.

Join in the World Egg Day celebration by sharing how much you love Canadian eggs and egg farmers using the hashtag #WorldEggDay and tagging @eggsoeufs on your favourite social platform.