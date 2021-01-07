E-Bike Operator Charged With Impaired Driving

On January 3, 2021 at 4:40pm, a member of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP were on patrol on Highway 12 near Jones Road in the Town of Midland, when he observed an E-bike operator who was having difficulty staying upright and then began yelling and swearing at passing cars. The offices followed the E-bike to the entrance of a business licensed to sell alcohol and spoke with him. The officer noted signs of alcohol use and a roadside screening test was conducted. Following the test, the driver was placed under arrest and transported to detachment to provide further breath samples.

As a result of the investigation, Darryl Dennis, 56 years of Midland, was charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Operation while Impaired

Operation while Alcohol Concentration – 80 or over

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in Midland Court on January 21, 2021.

The OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or cannabis. Use a designated driver, cab, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements.