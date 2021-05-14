Drug Bust By Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit, Four Charged

More to this story we firs told you about.

In the early months of 2021, the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the OPP conducted an investigation into the drug trafficking of several people in the District of Muskoka.

On May 12, 2021 the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of the Central Region Community Street Crime Unit, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Peel Regional Police Tactical Unit, executed four search warrants in Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Mississauga and Toronto.

As a result of the search warrants, four people were arrested. In searching the residences, police located significant evidence of drug trafficking. As a result of the searches, police seized 360grams of cocaine, 2grams of crack cocaine, 2grams of heroin, 6 Percocet pills, 7 LSD tablets, 3 expandable batons, a prohibited knife, brass knuckles, a replica firearm which turned out to be a BB gun, 24 cellphones, a money counter and over $40,000 in Canadian Currency.

The following people have been charged:

James Mondaca (age 32), of Mississauga, Ontario

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

– Possession of a Schedule III Substance

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

– Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Dayan Sarando-Paredes (age 30), of Richmond Hill, Ontario

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000

Jordan Francis (age 26), of Brampton, Ontario

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking S.

– Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance

– Possession of a Schedule III Substance

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

– Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

– Three counts of Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

– Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Tammy Smyth (age 40), of Bracebridge, Ontario

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

All four accused will appear in the Ontario court of Justice in Bracebridge, Ontario on June 29, 2021 to answer to their charges.

