Driver Taken To Hospital After Collision In Bracebridge

On Saturday August 5, 2023 at 11:45 a.m., Bracebridge OPP, Muskoka Paramedic Services and Bracebridge fire department responded to a single vehicle into a business at 248 Manitoba Street in Bracebridge.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital by Paramedics with injuries not serious in nature. There were no injuries to staff members or patrons.

First Choice Hair Salon will be closed until further notice.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.