Driver Charged With Impaired Driving

On Tuesday March 23, 2021 at approximately 8:15 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11. The driver of the vehicle underwent a roadside test.

Police investigation revealed that James Cooms, 48 years-of-age, of South River had consumed alcoholic beverages and was subsequently arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Sundrige Court on Thursday April 22, 2021.