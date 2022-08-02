Driver Charged After Three Vehicle Collision On Hwy. 60

A serious three vehicle collision on Highway 60, sent one person to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon.

On August 1, 2022, shortly after 2: 30 p.m., Killaloe OPP, assisted by the District of Nippissing Paramedic Services and members of the South Algonquin and Madawaska Valley Fire Departments, responded to a serious three vehicle collision on Highway 60, near Highway 127 in the Township of South Algonquin.

The driver of a passenger car was travelling eastbound on Highway 60 and crossed the centre line, striking an oncoming westbound sport utility vehicle (SUV). A van that was westbound following the SUV was also struck by the passenger car and came to rest on a rock cut.

The driver of the passenger car from Montreal was transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, while the passenger was uninjured. The 42-year-old driver from Ottawa of the SUV along with two passengers were uninjured. The 61-year-old driver of the van from Tiny Township along with one passenger were treated at the scene by paramedics and released.

As a result of police investigation, the 55-year-old driver of the passenger car from Montreal has been charged with Careless Driving. A Provincial Offences Act notice was issued.

The passenger car and the van were towed from the scene. The highway was reduced to one lane of traffic for approximately one hour to facilitate investigation and vehicle removal.