Downtown Huntsville Has A New Refrigerated Outdoor Rink

Have you explored the outdoor rink in Downtown Huntsville’s River Mill Park? Unlike Frosty the Snowman, thanks to funding from Explore Huntsville and the Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax Association (HMATA), this winter staple won’t melt when the temperature rises.

The downtown outdoor rink is an initiative of the Huntsville Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce, which saw an opportunity to enhance River Mill Park with a family-friendly winter attraction. Recognizing that warm temperatures would cool the winter fun, Chamber staff approached HMATA last year for funding to refrigerate the rink, which will extend its use both earlier and later in the season and help to mitigate the melt on warmer winter days. The surface of the rink can be as warm as 8˚ C and still freeze.

“We are thrilled to provide this fun activity for locals and visitors to enjoy in Downtown Huntsville,” says Halley Clover, the chamber’s executive director. “We appreciate HMATA’s funding support to help ensure the rink is available for use as often as possible. The goal is to drive both local and visitor spending to our downtown and surrounding businesses throughout the winter season.”

HMATA provided $149,546 for the project, which also supported the creation of a vibrant new mural by local artist Kristyn Watterworth on the exterior of the rink’s boards and the installation of a beautiful canopy of lights above the rink for skating under the stars.

“This rink is a wonderful addition to Huntsville’s downtown,” says Kelly Haywood, executive director of Explore Huntsville/HMATA. “With its new refrigeration, it was able to withstand the recent rain and warm weather so that the winter fun could continue both day and night.”

Explore Huntsville and HMATA are also pleased to support this year’s SnowFest, including an exciting series of weekend events in River Mill Park running from January 24 to March 2. Funky Fridays feature a kid-friendly DJ from 6-9 p.m., while Silver Screen Saturdays bring winter classics to the giant outdoor screen — all for free! And on Caesar Sundaes between 12-3 p.m., for a minimal cost kids can indulge in a sweet treat while adults sip on crafted Caesars.

“Snowfest activities are an exciting way to get outside and delight in winter right in the heart of Huntsville,” says Haywood. “It’s a celebration of the season that can be enjoyed by all ages.”

HMATA receives a portion of the Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax paid by visitors at local hotels, motels, resorts and short-term rental accommodations. Its provincially legislated mandate is to promote and develop tourism in Huntsville, and it is currently accepting proposals from local organizations and businesses for its 2025/26 Visitor Attraction Grants.