Don’t Miss Out On The Many Canadian Culture And Heritage Events Happening Across The Country

Whether it is music and dancing in the streets or celebrations of our traditions and our heritage, festivals are memorable events for coming together. They bring Canadians closer, they unite communities and contribute to their prosperity. This year, a diverse array of hundreds of festivals are taking place around the country.

During a visit to the Festival d’été de Québec 2022, the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, Pablo Rodriguez, reaffirmed the Government of Canada’s support for the vitality of its festivals. Workers and organizations in the live performance sector have been among the most severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government of Canada has supported them from the start, and continues to do so, notably through the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program (BCAH), with an ongoing annual grants and contributions budget of $13.76 million for local arts and heritage events and the Canada Arts Presentation Fund (CAPF), with an ongoing annual grants and contributions budget of $32.3 million, both administered by Canadian Heritage.

During his visit to Québec City, the minister highlighted more than $2.1 million in Canadian Heritage funding for the Québec City region, including for the following festivals: Carrefour international de théâtre, ComedieHA! Fest-Québec, Festival Envol et Macadam, Pow Wow Odanak, and Fêtes de la nouvelle France.

Across the province, more than $17.2 million was distributed to festivals in Quebec in 2021–22 through these ongoing programs, as well as through temporary measures implemented to support the recovery of the arts, culture and heritage sectors.

Since the first weeks of the pandemic, special funds have been made urgently available to bolster regular funding, in order to maintain the professional expertise and structures that make these Canadian cultural experiences possible. These investments have made a difference by supporting the long-term growth and competitiveness of Canadian festivals, as well as by promoting audience return and development.

As summer is unfolding, let’s come together and take part in these festivals, which are sure to leave us with lasting memories.

“At last we have our festivals back! It’s with a sigh of relief that we can see our artists back on stage at our favourite festivals. We know that the pandemic has not been easy, but we continue to support our cultural events in their recovery. With this support, they can continue to showcase our culture, attract visitors from all over, and create good jobs for Canadians. This summer and throughout the year, let’s encourage our artists in Quebec and across the country!” —Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage