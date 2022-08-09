Domestic Call At Algonquin Provincial Park Results In Charges

The Killaloe OPP has arrested and charged one individual from Hamilton in relation to a domestic call for service.

On August 6, 2022, police responded to a domestic call, which occurred at a campsite in Algonquin Provincial Park.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested and charged a 56-year-old from Hamilton with the Criminal Code offence of domestic assault.

The accused was released on conditions, and will appear in court on September 14, 2022, Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The name of the accused has been withheld to protect the identity of the victim.