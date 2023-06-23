District Proudly Commemorates Dedication Of Alex’s Place

The District of Muskoka proudly commemorated the dedication of Alex’s Place, a transformative transitional housing facility designed to support at-risk and homeless youth, located at 49B Pine St. in Bracebridge.

What is Alex’s Place?

Alex’s Place is a “homelessness-focused” program supporting innovative local solutions for young people aged 16 to 24 who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness. The program provides safe, affordable, and supportive temporary transitional housing for youth while preparing and looking for a permanent and stable housing solution.

The name comes in honour of Alex Kerswell who died by suicide in 2019. Alex was the son of District staff members Shawn and Leanna Kerswell. Alex had been experiencing mental health issues and his family was unable to access the help they needed to effectively support him. In March of 2022, Muskoka District Council passed a resolution in support of the name “Alex’s Place” to recognize the work being done by Alex’s family to help increase access to mental health services in Muskoka and to help keep his memory alive. The dedication ceremony revealed the new signage for the location which is shown in the photos below:

“Better access to mental health services in our community is so important. It helps those who are struggling navigate everyday problems they may be facing and helps to bring stability to their lives.”, said Jeff Lehman District Chair. “The supports provided at Alex’s Place through our partner the Elizabeth Fry Society, helps connect youth to these services while preparing them to find stable housing. Supportive housing such as Alex’s Place would not be made possible without the commitment of the Provincial Government and our community Partners.”

“Supportive housing projects like Alex’s Place are a critical resource in the community, providing at-risk and homeless youth increased access to key mental health services that will help them in their journey to a stable housing solution,” said Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Housing. “Our government is working hard to ensure Muskoka’s housing needs are met, and we were pleased to provide the District with $1.5 million in funding to help ensure people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, can access the housing and support services they need.”

To learn more about Alex’s Place visit www.muskoka.on.ca/en/housing/transitional-housing-home-for-good.aspx

Mental Health Supports and Resources

The District works with our community partners to help connect those in need with mental health resources. For links to these resources, please visit www.muskoka.on.ca/mentalhealthsupport