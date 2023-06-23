Several Charges Laid After West Parry Sound OPP Conduct Search Warrants

On June 21, 2023, members of the Provincial Joint Forces Guns & Gangs Enforcement Team of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, North East Region Community Street Crimes Unit, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, Provincial Liaison Team, the Anishinabek Police Service and members of the OPP West Parry Sound Detachment executed search warrants at a business on Great North Road in Parry Sound and a residence on Village Road, Magnetawan First Nation.

Officers seized two firearms and ammunition.

As a result of the investigation, Knox WALKER, 45 years-of-age, Carla Noganosh, 42 years-of-age and Jerome Noganosh-Walker, 22 years-of-age, all of Magnetawan First Nation were arrested and charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm

Breach of firearms regulation

Knox Walker and Carla Noganosh were also charged with:

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with

All accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on July 20, 2023.