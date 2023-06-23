Two People Charged After A Break And Enter In Ramara

The Orillia OPP locate and arrest two people after a reported break and enter in the Township of Ramara yesterday.

On June 21, 2023, around 12:30 p.m., Orillia OPP officers were dispatched to a residence in the Township of Ramara for a report of two individuals who forced entry into a unoccupied dwelling. Two individuals left the scene after they were confronted by the owner of the property. Orillia OPP officers located the vehicle at a nearby business and arrested and charged the two individuals.

As a result Daniel Audu a 29 year-old, of Whitby has been charged with:

Breaking and Entering; and

Yodsha Prescott a 24 year-old, of Scarborough has been charged with: