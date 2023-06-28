District Chair Encourages Residents To Confirm Top Priorities In Draft Plan

District Chair Jeff Lehman is on a mission to gather as many Muskoka voices as possible to ensure the District of Muskoka’s new Strategic Plan is addressing the needs and priorities of our communities.

Chair Lehman is calling on residents to take a few minutes to think about Muskoka’s future and share their thoughts on the District’s Draft Strategic Plan. The draft plan outlines priority areas and objectives for the District Council and staff to focus on in this term of Council. Community members can review the draft at www.engagemuskoka.ca/strategic-plan and provide feedback through a survey available until Monday, July 3, 2023.

“We want to make sure our new priorities reflect the values and priorities of everyone who calls this beautiful place home,” said Chair Lehman. “We want you to tell us what’s most important to you for the future of Muskoka.”

More Voices, Clearer Vision

District Council launched this strategic planning process earlier this year, which includes community and staff engagement activities to help ensure the new plan truly represents the entire community. They hope residents will share their diverse perspectives, needs, and aspirations for Muskoka to help build a collective vision for the future.

“We can’t do it without you,” emphasized Chair Lehman. “We need you as our residents, businesses, community organizations and our partners to take a few minutes this week to participate in the survey. Here’s your chance to shape how your tax dollars are spent, and tell us what’s needed in your community.”

After the survey closes, community and staff feedback will be used to consider updates – with a final plan coming forward for consideration at Muskoka District Council on July 17, 2023. Staff will develop action plans over the summer and additional community engagement activities are planned this fall to share action plans with communities, highlight progress on implementation and explore partnerships to help achieve the goals set out in the strategy.

To complete the survey and inform us about your priorities for the future of Muskoka, please visit www.engagemuskoka.ca/strategic-plan.

