Stolen Dock Worth $47,000 Recovered And Charges Laid

A stolen dock has been recovered and charges laid in connection to a theft investigation in the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

On June 17, 2023, the Peterborough County OPP received a report that a dock valued at over $47,000 had been stolen from a private property. The OPP sought out assistance from the public through a media release and social media, which generated multiple tips.

Thanks to the information provided by members of the public, on June 26, 2023, the Peterborough County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and uniform officers executed a search warrant at an address in the Municipality of Trent Lakes. As a result of the search, officers located the stolen dock, as well as other stolen property, including a BBQ smoker valued at approximately $1,000 and a 23-foot J Craft boat (including motor and trailer) valued at approximately $150,000.

As a result of the investigation, Derek Rennie (age 46) of Trent Lakes, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – two counts

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Theft Over $5,000 – two counts

Possession of Break-in Instruments

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough on August 8, 2023.

The Peterborough County OPP wants to thank everyone who provided information about this theft and contributed to a safer community.