Peterborough County OPP say they were called Friday morning to investigate the theft of a disabled vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of County Road 507 near Baker Road.

According to police, the theft occurred between 8:15 p.m., Thursday night and 7:30 a.m., Friday morning.

The suspect(s) stole a 1984 black Porsche with a convertible top bearing Ontario marker 5H9527.

The value of the car is $30,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.