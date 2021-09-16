Diggin’ Downtown Update

Diggin’ Downtown construction crews are progressing with work downtown and have been preparing the Stage 2 area for new curb and sidewalks this week, September 13 -17, 2021. Crews will be onsite and working in the Brunel Road and West Street area this Saturday, September 18, 2021, during the day for fine grading work within the roadway.

During curb and sidewalk installations, downtown businesses remain open and accessible to pedestrians.

The construction crew will continue to work directly with businesses and customers to ensure walkways are accessible while this work is being done. Some rear entrances may be in place temporarily while concrete is being poured, but access will continue to be available.

To stay in the know about construction, please visit Huntsville.ca/diggindowntown.