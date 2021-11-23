Diggin’ Downtown – Downtown Huntsville Will Reopen For Winter Following BIA Muskoka Market Event

The District of Muskoka and Town of Huntsville are working closely with the Downtown Huntsville BIA to ensure the success of the 1st Annual Muskoka Market, Huntsville Holiday Edition!

Diggin’ Downtown crews will remain on site this week, working to secure downtown for winter and prepare for the BIA’s Annual Muskoka Market, with events and celebrations happening downtown throughout the weekend.

Current road closures and detours will remain in effect to accommodate this event and ensure its success. For more information about the 1st Annual Muskoka Market, please visit the Downtown Huntsville BIA’s website.

Downtown Reopening

Downtown construction will pause for the winter, and Main Street will reopen for the winter months as of December 1, 2021. Crews will begin to remove detours and closures and prepare for all roads to reopen downtown by Wednesday, December 1. During the December 1st morning commute, downtown will be fully open for winter – and there will be no restrictions in effect.

From the Swing Bridge to Centre Street, our community will enjoy improved sidewalks, new LED streetlights, the new crosswalk at Main Street and West Street, trees planted up to West Street and enhanced pedestrian access beside Town Hall and King Street. We look forward to sharing more information with our community this winter, including a schedule update and plans for 2022 to complete the streetscape construction project and more information about the reopening celebration of Huntsville’s downtown!

To stay in the know about construction, please visit Huntsville.ca/diggindowntown.