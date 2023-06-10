Diet Water, Melted Ice Cream, Among Top 10 Most Unusual Room Service Requests: Hotels.com

Hotels.com® revealed its inaugural Room Service Report which surveyed hotel partners around the world to uncover what’s considered “in” when it comes to in-room dining, from the most popular to the most unusual orders. Despite the popularity of food service apps, 75% of hotels surveyed said that room service demand has stayed the same or increased over the past year. Top key findings include:

The weird side of room service

Hotels revealed their most unusual guest requests including “diet” water, melted ice cream, blowfish and a raw fish caught by a traveller who wanted it cooked to order.

Top properties are pushing the boundaries of room service to go beyond food, offering in-room concerts, breakfasts delivered by canoe and even robot-operated room service.

Burgers in bed

Globally, burgers are the most popular item (40%) and are most likely to stay on the menu year-round, ranging from the most classic staple all the way up to a 24K

gold brioche bun burger with a price tag. Food orders are also evolving year over year with vegetarian and vegan requests increasingly more popular than keto, dairy-free or gluten-free orders at 42% and 33% respectively, for travellers who prefer to opt for a mouth-watering non-beef patty alternative.

To dine in or out

Almost half of travellers tend to choose restaurant service over room service for celebrations like birthdays and anniversaries and tend to order fancier dishes when dining out.

The report found the most popular time for Canadian in-room diners is bright and early, between 7-10 a.m.

for breakfast, though when asked about hotel etiquette, hotels prefer guests not answer the door for room service while naked. Over half of respondents (52%) plan to keep offerings the same or expand room service menus and hours in the next year to meet the growing demand.

Revelling in room service

Hotels revealed a third of their guests (30%) will go all-out while ordering in, spending on average, over $100

on a single room service order. More than half (54%) of hotels said guests travelling for business tend to order more room service compared to leisure travellers.

Canadian hotels said champagne or sparkling wine is the most expensive item on their room service menus.

“Room service holds a special place in the hearts of hotel guests,” said Melanie Fish, spokesperson for Hotels.com. “Whether it’s a treat-yourself moment or a must-have after a long day of sightseeing. A tip for Hotels.com gold and silver rewards members – you can find VIP properties where food and beverage credit is always on the menu in the app.”

The top 10 most unusual room service requests: