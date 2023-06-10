$25,000 Worth Of Drugs Taken Off The Streets In Orillia

The Orillia Detachments Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple drug charges after an early morning warrant execution in the City of Orillia.

On June 9, 2023, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Orillia OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with assistance from OPP Canine Unit (K9), Muskoka OPP CSCU, Nottawasaga OPP CSCU, and the Orillia OPP Intelligence Led Policing – Crime Abatement Strategy team (ILP-CAS), conducted a warrant-based entry into a residence in the City of Orillia. There is an estimated $25,000 worth of drugs seized during the incident and two individuals are charged.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

· Cocaine packaging

· Suspected MDMA – Psilocybin (Mushrooms)

· Methamphetamine (Crystal MDMA)

· Digital scale

· Vacuum sealer

· Cash

· Multiple cell phones

Daniel Aylwin, 31 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

· Possession of Schedule I substance – Purpose of trafficking

· Possession of Schedule III substance – Purpose of trafficking

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

· Traffick in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

Brittany Schroeder, 30 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

· Possession of Schedule I substance – Purpose of trafficking

· Possession of Schedule III substance – Purpose of trafficking

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on July 11, 2023, to answer to the charges.