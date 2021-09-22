Dave Ellis Pro-Am Annual Golf Tournament Celebrates 35th Anniversary

2021 marks the 35th consecutive year for the Dave Ellis Pro-Am Annual Golf Tournament in support of the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation. The event raised $20,000 bringing the tournament’s 35 year total to $710,000 raised in support of the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital.

Established in 1987, the tournament is one of the longest running Pro-Am competitions in Canada and honours the life and legacy of the late Dave Ellis.

Funds raised from the tournament will support the purchase of urgently needed equipment for the hospital such as patient monitors, medical beds, and geriatric chairs. A heartfelt thank you goes out to the continued support of the amateurs and professionals that participate each year, the sponsors and donors and the Muskoka Lakes Golf and Country Club for their continued support in hosting the event.