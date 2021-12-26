Crews Battle Boxing Day Apartment Fire In Bancroft

On December 26, 2021 at 4 a.m., Bancroft OPP along side the Bancroft Fire Department responded to an apartment building fire on Station Street in the Town of Bancroft.

Police said all occupants were evacuated from the building, and two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have recently been released.

All the occupants have been assisted by the Canadian Red Cross.

The OPP Forensic Identification Unit, OPP Crime Unit and the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management are assisting with the fire investigation.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.