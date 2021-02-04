COVID Outbreak Lifted At The Pines Long-Term Care Home

The District of Muskoka is pleased to share that the outbreak status at the Pines Long Term Care Home has again been lifted following a period of 14 consecutive days with no new cases.

“We thank staff for their hard work, perseverance and dedication that made this significant achievement possible. We also thank residents, families and the community for their on-going support and best wishes” The District said in a press release.

The District remains focused on protecting residents and staff from COVID-19 and extensive measures are being taken to ensure the health, safety and well-being of residents and staff. Routine, weekly testing of all staff continues as per the provincial guidelines.