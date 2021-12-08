County Of Simcoe Presents Georgian College With $1.5 Million To Support Research And Economic Development

County of Simcoe councillors and Economic Development staff members joined Georgian students and staff, as Warden George Cornell presented Georgian President and CEO Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes with the fourth dedicated pledge payment in the County’s $5-million commitment in support of the Peter B. Moore Advanced Technology Centre through the Power of Education campaign.

“Today’s commitment of $1.5 million ensures that this centre can remain a hotbed of academic and industry collaboration,” said Warden George Cornell. “This is part of a larger $5-million commitment we made to the centre as part of the college’s Power of Education campaign in 2018 and $9.5 million committed since 2009. We are very thankful that Georgian College continues to adapt their programs to our regional needs. From investing in nursing and PSW programs, training our paramedics, growing our skilled trades labour pool and providing a range of programs for our manufacturing, business and technology sectors, the College serves as a tremendous partner in our economic, social and community growth.”

During the presentation, guests heard from Prerna Sharma, a 2020 graduate of Georgian’s Big Data Analytics program, about how the new centre is helping to prepare students to be job-ready on day one.

“To have a space equipped with research and collaboration spaces, complete with emerging technologies, enables us to turn our ideas into living projects and provides students an opportunity to work with industry leaders,” said Sharma.

While thanking the county, Dr. West-Moynes spoke about the impact that their investment has made across the region.

“You’ve helped to ensure access, opportunity and high-quality education for thousands of students just like Prerna who have gone on to rewarding careers – many choosing to stay local, and to support our regional economy,” said Dr. West-Moynes. “County Council’s visionary leadership in approving financial support for this project was critical to the success of our Power of Education campaign, and in bringing the Peter B. Moore Advanced Technology Centre to fruition.”

Dr. West-Moynes also shared an example of how the centre’s staff and faculty support the greater good of the community. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, they successfully co-ordinated the technical specifications and manufacturing protocols for face shields, allowing them to produce thousands of face shields for local hospitals using the centre’s 3D printing technology.

Since 2008, the County of Simcoe has invested more than $9 million into Georgian, which includes a previous $2-million commitment to the John Di Poce South Georgian Bay Campus, and $2 million to the Sadlon Centre for Health, Wellness and Sciences.