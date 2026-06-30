Community Steps Up Big Time To Support Port Severn / Honey Harbour Food Bank

The Township of Georgian Bay extends it’s sincere thanks to everyone who supported the annual Fill-A-Truck Food Drive held on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at the Port Severn General Store.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of residents, cottagers, visitors and local businesses the event collected a truckload of non-perishable food items along with $1985 in monetary donations through business sponsorships and individual contributions.

The food collected is expected to help stock the Township of Georgian Bay Food Bank for the next two to three months, while the financial donations will allow the food bank to purchase essential items, including fresh produce, milk and bread as well as other healthy food options throughout the coming months.

“This event is a wonderful reminder of what can happen when a community comes together,” said organizer Jill Snider. “Every donation, whether it was a bag of groceries, a financial contribution, or a few hours of volunteering, will make a meaningful difference for local families. We are incredibly grateful for the compassion and generosity shown by everyone who participated.”

Special thanks are extended to the event’s official sponsors whose generous contributions helped make the fundraising effort such a success:

Richards Construction Ltd

Nicole & Lexie Real Estate Team

South Bay Cove & Bluewater Resorts

Brandy’s Island Marina

Big Red Works

Oak Bay Golf Club

The Township also recognizes the outstanding efforts of the volunteers who dedicated their time throughout the day, Blake Anderson (Bluewater Resort), Nolan Snider, Bill Snider, Lee Kors, Ralph Kors, Roni Carli, and Norina Carli. Their commitment and enthusiasm helped ensure the event ran smoothly from start to finish.

The Fill-A-Truck Food Drive was founded by Jill Snider in 2025 and has quickly become an annual community tradition. Individuals or businesses interested in sponsoring, volunteering, or supporting future events are encouraged to contact Jill Snider at jillandbillsnider@gmail.com.

Since 2023, the Port Severn / Honey Harbour Food Bank has experienced a 38% increase in the number of households requiring assistance. It currently supports 74 individuals, including 15 children along with 17 family pets. At the same time the average cost of purchasing food has increased by 64% creating additional challenges in meeting the growing need.

The Township’s goal is to raise $25,000 again this year to ensure the food bank can continue providing nutritious food and essential grocery items. Every dollar donated has a significant impact, with $1 donated generating approximately $4 in community support through partnerships and purchasing power.

The Township of Georgian Bay Food Bank serves residents of Honey Harbour, Port Severn, Waubaushene, and Coldwater, providing non-perishable food, fresh produce, bread, milk, eggs, and other healthy options whenever available. During the summer months, the Community Garden also helps supplement fresh food for clients.

Across Ontario, food insecurity continues to rise. More than one million Ontarians are relying on food banks, representing a 165% increase since 2020. Nearly one in four food bank users are employed, highlighting that food insecurity can affect working individuals and families alike.

Donations to the Township of Georgian Bay Food Bank are welcomed year-round. Those wishing to donate, or access food bank services are encouraged to contact, Trisha Walton, Communications & Sustainability Officer at twalton@gbtownship.ca.