As June Ends, Bracebridge OPP Report Four More Impaired Drivers

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged four more drivers with impaired driving, bringing the total number of drivers charged in June to eleven.

On Sunday, June 28, 2026, just before 1:00 a.m., a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting general patrol on Kanien’keha:ka lohatatie (formerly Muskoka Road 38), in Muskoka Lakes Township, and conducted a traffic stop to investigate a highway traffic act offense. The officer subsequently arrested and charged 39-year-old Sheldon Sahanatien of Bala, ON with Operation while Impaired and Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 4, 2026 to answer to his charges.

On Sunday, June 28, 2026, at 1:30 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a traffic complaint from a member of the public who was concerned about some very aggressive driving on Taylor Road near Cedar Lane in Bracebridge. The complainant described that the other driver was throwing items out of their vehicle as well. Officers located the vehicle and subsequently arrested and charged 30-year-old Chloe Campbell of Sprucedale, ON with Operation while Impaired- Over 80 and having care or control over a motor vehicle with liquor readily available. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 11, 2026 to answer to her charges.

On Sunday, June 28, 2026, at 6:45 p.m., a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 11 in Bracebridge and conducted a traffic stop to investigate a Highway Traffic Act offense. The officer subsequently arrested and charged the driver, 33-year-old Juan Orozco Lopez, of North York, ON with:

Impaired Operation- Over 80

Speeding

Class G1 licence holder- unaccompanied by qualified driver

Novice driver- B.A.C. above zero

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 11, 2026 to answer to his charges.

On Monday, June 30, 2026, at 1:45 a.m., a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting general patrol on Muskoka Road 169 in Muskoka Lakes Township and conducted a traffic stop after witnessing some concerning driving behaviour. Police subsequently arrested and charged 21-year-old Joseph DanielL of Newmarket, ON with:

Operation while Impaired – Over 80

Careless Driving

Change lane not in safety

Follow too closely

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 4, 2026 to answer to his charges.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.

For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.