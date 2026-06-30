Seasonal Residents Must Act Now To Re-Register To Vote In This Fall’s Municipal Elections, MLA Advises Members

Voting in this year’s municipal elections may require an extra step for seasonal

residents and people should act before August 12 to ensure they can cast a ballot,

the Muskoka Lakes Association (MLA) advises its members.

In an email alert, the MLA warns second property holders and long-term renters

that they may need to re-register themselves, even if they have voted in the past. It notes that documentation may be required including proof of property ownership, tax roll numbers, ID’s such as drivers’ licences and/or marriage licences or joint utility bills.

The MLA urges members to check the voters list before August 12 at registertovoteon.ca or by calling Elections Ontario at 1-866-242-3025 or by calling their local municipal clerk. The municipal election will be held October 26, 2026.

The action is needed due to a change in management of the voters list, the MLA says. Responsibility for the voters lists changed after the last municipal election from MPAC to Elections Ontario, resulting in some members and their spouses being dropped from the voters’ list where they own second/seasonal properties, the MLA says. The association says it’s disappointed in the omission and stands ready to assist in fixing the issue.

The MLA has raised the omission with municipal and provincial politicians and is working with other associations to get information out to voters. It has launched an education blitz to encourage people to reregister before Aug 12, when list management is transferred from Elections Ontario to municipal clerks.

MLA President Ken Pearce says it’s important seasonal residents make their voice heard. “Voting in municipal elections is critical, as municipal councils make decisions that can have a big impact on cottage life, including rules about building/planning permissions and services such as roads and garbage,” he said.

Under election rules, citizens aged 18 and over (and their spouses) are entitled to vote where they own or rent property in Ontario, in addition to voting in the municipality of their permanent residence.

The MLA has published an information FAQ to help members navigate the changes on its election website at https://tinyurl.com/MLA-Voter-FAQ. Members of the public may sign up for MLA election eblasts at https://tinyurl.com/MLA-election-news or check the MLA election site for the latest news at http://mla.on.ca/Election-2026

The Muskoka Lakes Association represents over 2,200 member families and close to 3,000 supporters (approximately 20,000 individuals) and is North America’s oldest and one of its largest lake associations.

It promotes water quality, responsible development and environmental stewardship to preserve and enhance Muskoka for all generations.