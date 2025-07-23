Collingwood General And Marine Hospital Welcomes Its First MRI Machine 



MRI Suite on Track to Open This Fall, Bringing Advanced Diagnostic Care Closer to Home

Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) reached a major milestone today with the arrival of its first-ever Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine. This state-of-the-art diagnostic tool will soon help thousands of South Georgian Bay residents access the care they need, closer to home.

The arrival of the MRI is a key step in delivering on CGMH’s new strategic plan – creating capacity by expanding services to meet the needs of our growing community. Once operational this fall, it will enable CGMH to perform MRI scans for the first time in its history – reducing the need to travel out of the region and enabling faster diagnoses and treatment.

“With more than 11,000 local residents leaving the area each year for MRI scans, our new MRI machine represents a major step forward in improving access to care,” says Michael Lacroix, President and CEO of CGMH. “It will enhance the patient experience, support better outcomes, and ensure that our community receives the high-quality care it needs – right here at home.”

This milestone was made possible thanks to the Ontario Ministry of Health and the incredible generosity of the South Georgian Bay community. Through the efforts of the CGMH Foundation and local donors, over $5 million was raised – a powerful show of support to bring MRI services to life at CGMH.

“We are incredibly proud of what our community has accomplished,” says Brad Miller, Chair of the CGMH Foundation Board of Directors. “This MRI is more than just exciting new technology – it’s a symbol of what we can achieve when we come together to support our hospital.”

The MRI suite, currently under construction on the hospital’s lower level, will occupy 2,000 square feet of newly renovated space. Construction is on track for completion this fall, with services launching soon after. This project represents an investment in both CGMH’s present and future – helping to meet urgent needs today while preparing for a new hospital with expanded diagnostic imaging tomorrow.

In the coming weeks, CGMH will complete equipment installation, testing, and commissioning. A skilled team of MRI technologists and radiology professionals will ensure the unit is ready to deliver safe, high-quality care as soon as possible.

CGMH and the CGMH Foundation extend their deepest thanks to the generous donors, dedicated staff, and healthcare professionals who made this milestone possible. Together, we are meeting the needs of today while building a healthier tomorrow.