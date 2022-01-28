Cold Wind Chills This Morning And Again Tonight

Temperatures in the minus twenties in combination with northerly winds are generating wind chill values in the minus 30 to minus 35 range this morning.

Extreme cold warning continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

When:

This morning and again tonight into Saturday morning.

Impacts:

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.