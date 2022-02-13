Cold Wind Chill Values Will Moderate This Afternoon But Return Tonight Into Monday Morning

Extreme cold warning continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Current details:

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Hazards:

Wind chill values near minus 35.

When:

This morning.

Discussion:

Extremely cold wind chill values will moderate this afternoon but may return again tonight into Monday morning.

Impacts:

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Extreme cold warning continued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Caledon,

Current details:

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Hazards:

Wind chill values near minus 30.

When:

This morning.

Discussion:

Extremely cold wind chill values will moderate this afternoon but may return again tonight into Monday morning.

Impacts:

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.