City Of Orillia Requiring Employees To Be Vaccinated Or Regularly Tested

The City of Orillia says it is implementing a new COVID-19 prevention policy for City employees, including Council members. The policy requires all employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of medical exemption by Nov. 15, 2021. The policy applies to all employees, including full-time, part-time, contract, casual, volunteers, students and board and committee members.

Employees who have not been vaccinated or who do not disclose their vaccination status by Nov. 15 will be required to complete mandatory education on the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination. Employees who wish to access a City work location or facility and who do not provide proof that they are fully vaccinated, will be required to get tested for COVID-19 every other day depending on the employee’s work schedule.

Vaccination exemptions will be made for grounds protected by the Ontario Human Rights Code, which includes confirmed medical reasons. If the exemption is accepted, accommodations will be made, which will include the requirement to get tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis.

The City of Orillia COVID-19 prevention policy comes into effect on Nov. 15, 2021, which provides eight weeks to ensure employees are able to obtain fully-vaccinated status or medical exemption confirmation.

The City of Orillia is working towards the implementation of provincial direction that requires anyone accessing certain businesses and settings, including recreation facilities and theatres, such as the Orillia Opera House, to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of their vaccination status starting Sept. 22, 2021. At this time, the City is following provincial direction on which facilities require a proof of vaccination and will continue to adapt its policies to any new provincial direction or issues that arise locally.

In order to prepare for the Sept. 22 proof of vaccination requirements, residents are encouraged to download and/or print their vaccine receipt form the provincial booking portal, or call the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900. The Orillia Public Library can also assist residents with accessing their vaccination record and printing it free of charge during regular business hours.

For City of Orillia COVID-19 information and updates visit orillia.ca/COVID-19. For COVID-19 updates, assessment centre information, and the latest vaccination information from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, visit: simcoemuskokahealth.org/COVID19