Children’s Clinic Opening In Orillia

The Huronia Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic (HNPLC) and the Couchiching Ontario Health Team (COHT) are proud to announce the opening of the new Children’s Clinic, made possible through partnerships within the community including the County of Simcoe Social and Community Services and Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital. This initiative is designed to provide acute episodic care for children and serve as an essential alternative to Emergency Room visits, offering families a quicker and more efficient healthcare solution for their unwell children and adolescents.

Quick Facts

• Opening Date: September 6, 2025

• Location: County Orillia Campus – 250 West Street N, Unit 6 Orillia

• Hours of Operation: 8:30 am – 4 :00 PM

• Booking Phone N umber & Portal : 705-835-7545 or Children’s Clinic

Key Features

• Acute Episodic Care: The clinic is equipped to handle a wide range of non-emergency acute conditions, ensuring timely and effective treatment for children.

• Emergency Department Diversion : By providing immediate care for less severe conditions, the clinic aims to reduce the burden on the local Emergency Department and minimize wait times for families.

• Family-Centred Approach: The clinic is dedicated to supporting families by offering a convenient and accessible healthcare option, helping parents avoid lengthy ER visits and providing peace of mind through prompt medical attention

Quotes:

“We are thrilled to introduce the Children’s Clinic to the Couchiching community. Our goal is to provide high-quality, timely care for children and to support families by offering a reliable alternative to the Emergency Room. With the help of the Pediatric Emergency Department Diversion Funding, we can ensure that our young patients receive the care they need when they need it most.” – Malcolm Morum, Executive Director, Huronia Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic

“On behalf of the County of Simcoe, we are pleased to have collaborated with the Huronia Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic to open up this new Children’s Clinic. Initiatives like these are crucial to building up our communities, by not only providing extra care for children in the Couchiching area but also by alleviating some of the stress on the local Emergency Department.” – Warden Basil Clarke, Warden, County of Simcoe

“The Couchiching Ontario Health Team is thrilled to strengthen our collaboration with local primary care providers, including the Huronia Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic, as we work together to expand access to care within our community. This fall, one of our cornerstone initiatives is the launch of the Children’s Clinic, which will help ensure families can access the right care, in the right place.”– Jillian Fenik, Executive Director, Couchiching Ontario Health Team

“The Children’s Clinic represents a unique partnership in the Couchiching area, with multiple providers working together to improve the health and well-being of the youngest in the communities we serve.” – Carmine Stumpo, President & CEO, Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital