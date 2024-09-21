Invitation for Public Feedback on Municipal Accommodation Tax Draft By-law

The Township of Lake of Bays has released a Draft Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) By-law for public review and comment via a survey and public meeting. This important step brings the Township closer to implementing a MAT program, which aims to support and grow local tourism initiatives such as area promotion, trail system improvements, and the expansion of local events, among others.

Key points of the draft By-law include:

A proposed tax rate of 4% on overnight accommodations lasting 30 days or less

Applies to motels, resorts, B&Bs, and short-term rentals

Exemptions for campsites, shelters, hospitals, long-term care homes, educational institutions and accommodation provided by employers to their employees

Paid by visitors, not accommodation providers

Providers are responsible for collecting the tax with a quarterly remittance to the Township

To take effect on January 1, 2025, with the first remittance due by April 30, 2025

Consistency with MAT programs in other Ontario tourism destinations

Estimated annual revenue could range from $750,000 to $1.5 million, supporting tourism development, promotion in the region, and other municipal initiatives.

The Township’s Draft MAT By-law survey is now open where the public is encouraged to submit feedback by October 18th, 2024. Additionally, a public meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, November 12, 2024, where Council will consider the draft by-law, and receive further feedback from residents, stakeholders, and accommodation providers wishing to speak to Council on the topic through a delegation.