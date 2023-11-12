Check Out Pratt’s Christmas Market On Nov. 18th In Bala

Pratt’s Christmas Market on November 18th is just around the corner, and they are excited to announce the amazing vendors that will be featured at this year’s event.
This is the perfect chance to get a head start on your Christmas shopping and support local businesses. Here’s a preview of some of the vendors that will be there:
The Pampered Angel
Kerry KB’s Brickabrack
Moonlight Dreams Design
Moon River Candle & Artistry
Arisan Woods
Bird is the Word
Papa Jim’s Honey
Zimms Studio
Bed Times Buddies
Muskoka Lodge Maple Syrup
Kristen Mikalachki Cards
Jamcan Jerk Sauce
Scentsy
Croxall Foods Inc.
Free hot dogs and hot chocolate. Free photos with Santa after the Bala Santa Claus Parade.
3233 HWY 169, Bala, Ontario
Pratt’s Christmas Market
November 18th
Shop local, Support local and Love local.
Visit them on Facebook
*This Article Is Sponsored By Pratt’s Garden Centre In Bala