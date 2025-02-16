Check Out Brett Kissel In Muskoka On Saturday March 15

Get excited for an incredible evening of country music in Muskoka! Canadian country superstar Brett Kissel brings his “Side You’ve Never Seen” tour to JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa on Saturday March 15. Tyler Lorette opens the show at 8pm. Pre and post show fun with lobby sets from Andy Colonico.

Enjoy world class hospitality at JW Marriott Muskoka’s spectacular restaurant and bars. An unforgettable evening of music and good times!

General Admission and VIP tickets are available now.

Tickets + Info – www.live-incorporated.com

DISCOUNT OFFER

Saturday March 15 – Brett Kissel @ JW Marriott Muskoka

Here’s a discount ticket link code. $50 OFF! See ya at the show!

Discount Ticket Code: HORSE50

Link – www.eventbrite.com/e/1008430381417/?discount=HORSE50