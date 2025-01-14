Cash Stolen During Break And Enter In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a break and enter that occurred at a business in Gravenhurst.

On January 14, 2025 police responded to a report of a break and enter that occurred at a business located on Muskoka Road South near Phillip Street in Gravenhurst. Between 4:15 – 5:00 a.m., an unknown suspect smashed a window, gained entry and stole a quantity of cash.

Anyone with video surveillance in the block including Muskoka Road South between Phillip Street and James Street, and John Street South in Gravenhurst is asked to check for possible footage of the suspect(s).

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the involved suspect to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at crimestopperssdm.com.