New Online Portal Simplifies Road Permit Applications In Muskoka

Residents, businesses and community organizations can now apply for various District of Muskoka road permits through a new online portal, Permit Central.

Permit Central is designed to guide applicants through the entire application process, including processing payments. Switching to this online platform provides applicants with streamlined access to permit preparation, payment and status updates 24-7. This saves residents, visitors and business owners time and money.

The District’s Permit Central portal is being initially launched for the following road permit applications:

Pre-consultation for entrance permits;

Entrance permits;

Sign permits;

Roadway occupation permits;

Overweight/over-dimensional annual permits; and

Overweight/over-dimensional trip permits.

Additional permits will be added to the system and will be available as work is completed.

Permit Central is integrated with the Municipal511 platform, providing applicants with a comprehensive view of roadwork along their proposed routes and providing the public with real-time information for valid permits, which may impact their daily lives.

Visit Roads Permits and Applications for more information or to submit an application. Questions related to completing an application should be directed to the District’s road permit team at roads.permits@muskoka.on.ca.