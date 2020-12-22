Cash Stolen During A Break And Enter At A Gravenhurst Business

Bracebridge OPP say they are investigating a break and enter to a business on Muskoka Road North near George Street in Gravenhurst that occurred sometime between Friday, December 18 and Sunday, December 20, 2020. Unknown offender(s) gained entry to the business and stole a quantity of cash.

The business is an animal hospital.

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance in that area to assist by checking their cameras, or if anyone recalls any suspicious behaviour in that area to help out by calling Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000