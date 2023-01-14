Canadian Geographic Announces Winners Of Its Canadian Photos of the Year Competition

Canadian Geographic, one of Canada’s oldest and best-loved magazines, has announced the winners of its 2022 Canadian Photos of the Year competition, celebrating the best images captured by Canadian photographers last year. Out of a total of more than 6,400 entries, 12 outstanding images were honoured for their originality, technical skill and visual impact.

Jeremy Klager the Missing Teapot – A long exposure of the waves crashing against the red rocks of Prince Edward Island lends a feeling of timelessness to this shot of the island’s famous “Teacup Rock,” which was washed away by Hurricane Fiona a few weeks after the photo was taken. This image is the winner in the “Epic Landscapes” category of Canadian Geographic’s 2022 Canadian Photos of the Year competition. Photo © Jeremy Klager. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Geographical Society) Alan Poelman Lynx Encounter – A Canada lynx stares serenely out from spring foliage near Atikokan, Ont. Photographer Alan Poelman is Canadian Geographic’s Canadian Photographer of the Year for 2022. Photo © Alan Poelman. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Geographical Society) Jean-Simon Bégin After the Rain – A red fox creeps down a rocky slope after a rain storm on the eastern coast of Newfoundland. This image is the winner in the “Wildlife in Action” category of Canadian Geographic’s 2022 Canadian Photos of the Year competition. Photo © Jean-Simon Bégin. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Geographical Society)

“Great photography comes down to a combination of location, timing and skill,” said Canadian Geographic Editor-in-Chief Alexandra Pope. “Each of the winning images tells a compelling story and is a testament to the talent and passion of our photographic community.”

Photos were entered into four categories — “Epic Landscapes,” “Wildlife in Action,” “City Life” and “Weather, Seasons and Sky” — and judged by Canadian Geographic‘s editorial and design staff, as well as Canadian Geographic Photographer-in-Residence Scott Forsyth, award-winning wildlife photographer Mark Raycroft, and beloved Weather Network personality Kim MacDonald.

“Epic Landscapes” winner Jeremy Klager captured a long exposure of Prince Edward Island’s famous Teacup Rock in August 2022, just weeks before the iconic landmark was destroyed by Hurricane Fiona. “Wildlife in Action” winner Jean-Simon Bégin (who was named 2021’s Canadian Photographer of the Year) managed to find a red fox at the end of the rainbow after a rain storm on the east coast of Newfoundland. “City Life” winner David Paul’s photo of a Toronto construction worker walking to work during a midwinter storm is a portrait of grit and determination, while Jeff Wizniak won the “Weather, Seasons and Sky” category with a storm chaser’s bucket list shot of a tornado on the ground near Blaine Lake, Sask. in July 2022.

The prestigious Canadian Photographer of the Year was awarded to Atikokan, Ont. photographer Alan Poelman, who received the $5,000 grand prize. Poelman’s wildlife and landscape photography stood out among the submissions for its depth, quality and range. A portrait of a lynx staring straight at the camera was a particular favourite of the judges — and, as it happens, is one of Poelman’s favourite images too. “I was out near a lake I frequented as a kid and I saw him hop across the road,” Poelman recalls of the day he took the shot in spring 2022. Poelman had a hunch that the animal would be hiding in the brush by the side of the road. Sure enough, the lynx sat quietly for several minutes while Poelman laid in the dirt, snapping away. “I have never been as excited about a photo as I was for the lynx encounter,” he says.

The winning images will be published in Canadian Geographic‘s March/April issue, available on newsstands starting Feb. 20.

With the support of official photography partner Nikon, Canadian Geographic actively seeks out and nurtures Canadian photographic talent through its Photo Club , a free-to-join, 15,000-member-strong community of amateur and professional photographers. The Club hosts two competitions per year, awarding a total of $20,000 to emerging and established Canadian photographers.

Canadian Photos of the Year 2022 – Full winners list

Canadian Photographer of the Year

Alan Poelman, Atikokan, Ont.

Epic Landscapes

Winner – Jeremy Klager, Calgary

Runner-up – Brandon Broderick, Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

Honourable Mention – Lisa Bourgeault, Calgary

Wildlife in Action

Winner – Jean-Simon Bégin, Quebec City

Runner-up – Charles Dion, Magog, Que.

Honourable Mention – Norrie Franko, Wellandport, Ont.

City Life

Winner – David Paul, East York, Ont.

Runner-up – Gabor Dosa, Surrey, B.C.

Honourable Mention – Justin Jasmins, Courtice, Ont.